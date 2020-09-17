Costco's boozy Advent calendar is back

Raise a glass!

Costco's Advent calendar is back giving adults a cheery way to count down the days till Christmas in happy hour fashion.

The retailer's wine-fueled Advent calendar was spotted at a store in Paradise Valley, Ariz. this week, according to Instagram user Costcobuys, which posted an image of the product.

"It's back! A follower sent us these photos of the Wine Advent Calendar Costco carries every year, found in the Paradise Valley, AZ location!" the post read.

The post suggests the membership club may be rolling out its holiday calendar as the cold weather encroaches. However, the product has yet to hit the retailer's website. FOX Business' inquiries to Costco were not returned at the time of publication.

Costco's version encompasses 24 half bottles of wine from various regions all over the world, according to the Instagram location.

Each bottle offers a "journey from coast to mountain and every corner in between," according to the packaging.

The Advent calendars, made out of cardboard, let users pull a flap every day to reveal a picture or message. More elaborate versions might be made out of fabric, and those built with wood typically have boxes large enough to hold small gifts such as chocolate or cheese. Some are even stuffed with cans of beer and bottles of wine.

The versions sold at the Arizona store cost $100, according to the post.

