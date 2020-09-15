Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Aldi's Advent calendars return with hard seltzer, wine, cheese and beer varieties

A hard-seltzer Advent calendar is the grocery store chain's latest addition

close
FOX Business' Jeff Flock tours America's newest grocery chain Aldi and its unique operations.video

How Aldi is giving other grocers a run for their money

FOX Business' Jeff Flock tours America's newest grocery chain Aldi and its unique operations.

It may still be summer but retailers are already gearing up for Advent calendars.

Continue Reading Below

Aldi, one of America’s largest grocery store chains, on Tuesday announced its Advent-calendar lineup for the year, and it's packed with chocolates, wine, artisanal cheeses, beer and summer’s favorite sip — hard seltzer.

Aldi's advent calendars go on sale in November. (Aldi)

ALDI TO OPEN 70 NEW STORES BY YEAR'S END

The discount grocery store chain is rolling out 20 different calendars this year, including a new Vista Bay Hard Seltzer Advent calendar, featuring 24 flavors of the canned beverages. The supermarket chain is also launching a brand-new O’Donnells 12 Days of Irish Country Cream Calendars for Irish coffee lovers.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fan-favorites are also coming back, like the Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar and the hoppier Beer Advent Calendar, with some dropping as early as Nov. 4.

And there’s a slew toy calendars for little ones, like Mattel Barbie doll; Disney Marvel book; Hot Wheels; and even a calendar for dogs. The chain will also launch a sparkling wine pack on Dec. 2 for vino lovers to sip into the New Year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

See Aldi's full lineup here.