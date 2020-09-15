Aldi's Advent calendars return with hard seltzer, wine, cheese and beer varieties
A hard-seltzer Advent calendar is the grocery store chain's latest addition
It may still be summer but retailers are already gearing up for Advent calendars.
Aldi, one of America’s largest grocery store chains, on Tuesday announced its Advent-calendar lineup for the year, and it's packed with chocolates, wine, artisanal cheeses, beer and summer’s favorite sip — hard seltzer.
The discount grocery store chain is rolling out 20 different calendars this year, including a new Vista Bay Hard Seltzer Advent calendar, featuring 24 flavors of the canned beverages. The supermarket chain is also launching a brand-new O’Donnells 12 Days of Irish Country Cream Calendars for Irish coffee lovers.
Fan-favorites are also coming back, like the Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar and the hoppier Beer Advent Calendar, with some dropping as early as Nov. 4.
And there’s a slew toy calendars for little ones, like Mattel Barbie doll; Disney Marvel book; Hot Wheels; and even a calendar for dogs. The chain will also launch a sparkling wine pack on Dec. 2 for vino lovers to sip into the New Year.
See Aldi's full lineup here.