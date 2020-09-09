Costco brings back chicken bakes to its food courts

Costco has reportedly revived a beloved hot food menu item just months after the wholesale retailer announced it would be temporarily operating under a "much more limited menu" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although slightly different, chicken bakes have made their return to food court menus.

The item, which consists of chicken, cheese, bacon and caesar dressing, was seen on a food court menu in Illinois by the Instagram account @Costcoguy4u.

According to the post, the new chicken bakes are now premade and taste a bit different, although they were still deemed "worth a try."

"They were different than the older version but good... I found them a bit saltier with a different crust," the post read.

Costo, which closed its food courts for a short stint due to the pandemic, reopened about 20% of them by the end of the company's fiscal third quarter, CFO Richard Galanti said in an earnings call in May.

At the time, Galanti projected all of its food courts would be operating by mid-June although with a "much more limited menu."

The offerings included popular items such as hot dogs, soda and different kinds of pizza, according to Delish.

Some locations have boxes of the Costco chicken bakes available for purchase to take home and make.

