Costco customers campaign to bring back sheet cakes

A Costco Wholesale member has begun an online petition to bring its popular sheet cake, which was dropped as social-distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic curbed large parties.

The product was discontinued in late May, the company said on Facebook, confirming to FOX Business afterward that it had "no immediate plans" to bring back the dessert.

The move didn't sit well with fans of the sweet treat like Kelly Stross, the creator of the "Costco Bring Back The Half-Sheet Cake" petition on Change.org.

"Birthdays and special occasions will never be the same," she wrote. "Pure perfection!" The petition has garnered over 500 signatures so far, with some supporters saying it is the company's most "valuable creation."

"There is not one single cake on earth better than Costco's half-sheet cake," one supporter wrote. "I fear my daughter's future may hold birthday parties with some lesser cake when all you had to do was not pull your single most valuable creation."

Demand for the cakes remains uncertain, though, with a resurgence of the coronavirus hammering the South and West months after states imposed lockdowns to curb the disease's spread and officials advising against gatherings of more than 10 people.

As a replacement, the big-box retailer had said it would sell 10-inch round cakes meant to feed between 8 and 10 people. It may have begun to change course, however.

The Costco Connoisseur, an Instagram account dedicated to Costco products, posted an image from an undisclosed location this week of the company's original half-sheet cakes with a caption telling viewers they were available -- by special order only.

The coupon-and-savings blog Hip2Save discovered a similar sign in one of the company's big box stores: "Special order half-sheet cakes now available."

Representatives for Costco didn't immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

