Costco sells coronavirus saliva test kits online — here's how much they cost

It turns out, you really can get everything at Costco.

The wholesale retailer is now selling at-home coronavirus test kits on its website.

The saliva PCR tests are administered by telemedicine platform AZOVA and cost $129.99 for just the test kit or $139.99 for the test kit with a “video observation,” according to the product descriptions.

People who buy the $129.99 test kit are expected to get their results within 24-72 hours after the lab receives their kit. Those who buy the more expensive test can expect their results within 24-48 hours from when the kit gets to the lab.

A PCR test, according to the AZOVA website, is “a type of ‘molecular diagnostic test’” that is “much more sensitive than most antigen tests.”

On the Costco website, the PCR tests are described as “the gold standard testing method with the most accurate sensitivity and specificity currently on the market.”

And unlike many other coronavirus tests, the AZOVA saliva test doesn’t involve “a painful nasal swab,” the product description says.

According to the product pages, the tests are FSA eligible and have been authorized by the FDA under the Emergency Use Act.

The tests are “highly accurate, with a sensitivity of 98% (meaning 98% of positive tests are correct) and a specificity of 99% (meaning 99% of negative tests are correct),” the description says.

Costco even includes a video explaining how to take the saliva tests on the product pages.

Once someone has purchased the test kit from Costco, they have to fill out a health assessment and register for a lab order with AZOVA, the company says on its website.

The tests are only available for purchase online at Costco -- though they are not available in Pennsylvania, Nevada or Maryland, the website said.

According to NBC San Diego, Costco customers found out that the test kits were being sold after the company featured the products in an email on Friday.

