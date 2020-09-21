Costco co-founder told CEO 'I will kill you' following hot dog combo price hike suggestion

Inflated food court fare may be a matter of life and death at Costco.

Continue Reading Below

A resurfaced exchange between the co-founder of Costco and the warehouse club’s current CEO has sent social media users into hysterics over an iconic offering – the $1.50 hot dog and soda special.

On Sunday, a screenshot went viral with a tidbit from a 2018 story by Mental Floss. The Twitter post has since been shared over 91,000 times.

According to the article, current Costco president and CEO W. Craig Jelinek once grumbled that the superstore was losing money with their quarter-pound hot dog and 20 oz. soda special. As serious shoppers know, Costco hasn't raised the price of the legendary combo since it first hit menus in 1984.

COSTCO BRINGS BACK CHICKEN BAKES TO ITS FOOD COURTS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 339.57 +3.61 +1.07%

In reply, Costco co-founder and former CEO Jim Sinegal made his opinion terrifyingly clear.

"If you raise [the price of] the effing hot dog, I will kill you," Sinegal told his successor, per the outlet. "Figure it out."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

Jelinek obliged, and the Costco connoisseur’s conviction was apparently right on the money. The Puget Sound Business Journal reports that superstore sold about 151 million hotdog combos in 2019, to the tune of roughly $226.5 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE