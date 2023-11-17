Costco reportedly sees pumpkin pies fly off shelves during holiday season

Many people may have a popular Costco bakery item on their shopping lists as they prepare to buy food for their Thanksgiving and other holiday meals.

That item is the retailer’s pumpkin pie.

In the brief time frame between September and December, people buy some 6 million of Costco’s well-known pumpkin pies, Susan Schwartz, who authored "The Joy of Costco: A Treasure Hunt from A to Z" with husband David Schwartz, told FOX Business in October.

COSTCO IS SO BELOVED BY THIS COUPLE, THEY WROTE A BOOK ABOUT THE RETAILER

Costco has set the cost of the large seasonal pie at $5.99 this year, according to reports.

FOX Business reached out to Costco for comment.

COSTCO CEO TO STEP DOWN FROM POPULAR WHOLESALER AFTER 11 YEARS AT THE HELM

Pumpkin pies started appearing in Costco warehouses at the end of August, Delish reported. Costco has over 590 locations in the U.S. plus 270 more in 13 other countries.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 577.15 -1.43 -0.25%

The company has apparently seen a sizable amount of pumpkin pie sales on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday immediately before Thanksgiving in the past. In 2019, Costco shoppers bought roughly one-third of the 6.3 million it sold overall that year in that three-day window, according to People.

Meanwhile, a typical Thanksgiving dinner with enough food to serve 10 people will have a price tag of $61.17 this year, the American Farm Bureau Federation said last week. It looked at the costs of turkey, pie shells, pumpkin pie mix, dinner rolls and eight other items when calculating the figure.

THANKSGIVING DINNER 2023: HERE'S HOW MUCH YOU'LL HAVE TO FORK OVER

Compared to last year, that estimate was 4.5% lower, according to the AFBF.

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Many people will travel between the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to the Sunday after it, with the AAA pegging the number at an estimated 55.4 million.