Costco CEO to step down from popular wholesaler after 11 years at the helm

Costco's longtime CEO Craig Jelinek is stepping down

Costco Wholesale Corporation said that Craig Jelinek has "confirmed" his intention to step down as chief executive Jan. 1, with the board electing Ron Vachris, the retailer's president and chief operating officer, as it's new CEO. 

Costco said in a press release Wednesday that the changeover was "the culmination of the long-standing succession plan that Craig has discussed with the board." 

A Costco store in California

Costco Wholesale Corp. said Chief Executive Officer Craig Jelinek will step down Jan. 1. (Eric Thayer/Getty Images/File/Fox News / Getty Images)

Vachris is a Costco veteran, who has been with the company for over 40 years, the company said. 

Jelinek, who has been at the helm of the warehouse club since January 2012, said that he has "total confidence" in his successor. 

"Costco has a very strong culture and a deep bench of management talent," Jelinek said. "I have total confidence in Ron and feel that we are fortunate as a Company to have an executive of his caliber to succeed me."

Craig Jelinek

Craig Jelinek, president and chief executive officer of Costco Wholesale Corp. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images/File / Getty Images)

Jelinek will remain with Costco through April 2024 in an advisory role to assist Vachris through the transition.

The company, which operates 861 warehouses, said its board had declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per share.

Costco Wholesale Corporation did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.