Costco makes some big changes to its food courts: here is the list

While the price of Costco’s famed $1.50 hot dog and soda combo has remained fixed for decades, the warehouse retailer’s food court offerings aren’t remaining stagnant.

The Washington State-based company has in recent months detailed a couple of updates that it has already brought to its food courts or plans to make this year.

Here are some recent or planned changes that Costco has announced for its food courts:

Strawberry banana smoothie

CFO Gary Millerchip said during Costco’s second-quarter earnings call in March that the company had "introduced a new strawberry banana smoothie." It became available at the start of that month, according to a Facebook post from Costco.

Turkey provolone sandwich

The warehouse retailer is reintroducing the "fan-favorite turkey provolone sandwich" in the third quarter, Millerchip also told analysts and investors at the time. The dish, which is served hot, had been off the menu for several years.

Coca-Cola products

Costco plans on "converting our food court fountain business back over to Coca-Cola" this summer, CEO Ron Vachris said during the company’s January shareholders meeting. When that switch happens, it will mark a major change for Costco food courts, which have offered Pepsi products since 2013.

In the second-quarter, Costco’s food courts and pharmacy "led the way" for its ancillary businesses, according to Millerchip.

Its other ancillary businesses include its gas stations, optical department, hearing aids and tire installation.

Costco has said its food courts and other ancillary businesses encourage members to make trips to the warehouse retailer more often.

Globally, the company’s food courts saw sales of 229 million hot dog and soda combos in fiscal 2024, Vachris said during the shareholders' meeting.

Costco’s warehouse count hit 900 globally and 620 domestically in early March with the launch of a location in Sharon, Massachusetts.

There were a whopping 140.6 million Costco membership cardholders at the end of the second quarter, the company reported.

Bonny Chu and Pilar Arias contributed to this report.