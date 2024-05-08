Costco-loving man caught off guard by loved ones in store for his surprise birthday party

A Costco-loving man did not realize his family and friends were in a Georgia store for his surprise birthday party until he saw his "mammaw," and it was all caught on camera in a now-viral video.

Emma Blevins planned the whole thing out for her husband Clint's 27th birthday, which was on Sunday, she told Storyful. A more than four-minute-long video shows him gleefully walking through the store, coincidentally running into loved ones and even explaining to one group that it is his birthday.

"He loves Costco so much, so I thought he would really enjoy seeing all of his favorite people around the store," Blevins told Storyful, adding that she asked party attendees to disguise themselves as shoppers.

It was not until he spotted someone he knew did not shop at Costco that he put things together.

"Y'all planned this," Clint said in the video. "This is one of the weirdest things y'all have done, but it's certainly something y'all have done."

Clint is then seen approaching and hugging his grandmother, who asks him what he was doing there.

Party attendees then made their way up to the store's food court, where there was a cake waiting for him, and they sang "Happy Birthday."

Blevins posted a shorter, captioned video of the surprise on TikTok, stating that her husband "comes to Costco more than once a week." The video had more than 9 million views at the time of this story's publication.

"I love how everyone did their grocery shopping too," one TikTok user wrote in response to the video. "This is soo thoughtful."

The couple is from Chattanooga, Tennessee, but the party took place about 15 miles away inside the Ringgold, Georgia, store. Costco did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

"I'm a cashier at that Costco in Ringgold, GA and had the pleasure of singing happy birthday to you along with the entire front end," another TikTok user wrote. "I’m glad you had an amazing birthday and shared it with us too."