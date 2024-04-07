Game-changing new Costco item draws praise for offering flexible added home space

For anyone who needs more space for a home office, gym or entertainment, but only has space in their backyard, one new item at Costco is drawing attention.

Just last week, the retail giant unveiled the SunVilla Milton Outdoor Suite with a price tag of $4,499.99.

"Transition seamlessly from your yard to your fully enclosed outdoor room through the grand sliding tempered glass double doors," the Costco Wholesale website states. "Cutting-edge aluminum composite panels paired with shatter-resistant tempered glass offers the durability and elegance of a custom-build right in your backyard."

The outdoor suite does not offer a floor, so it is recommended it be constructed on concrete or a "similarly solid foundation." Costco does say, however, that they have partnered with the BILT App, so customers can have "step-by-step, detailed 3D instructions," making the assembly a "weekend project" rather than needing professional help.

Product specifications say the structure's roof has been tested to handle "a snow load of up to 20 pounds per square foot, ensuring your outdoor space remains safe and secure regardless of the weather."

The suite's set of sliding double doors do include key locks, and removable tempered glass windows that can be swapped out for screens to allow breezes. The space can also be sealed up to soak in sunlight on chilly days.

Life and home publication Domino raved about the flexibility of the space, stating a Peloton and other workout equipment could easily fit inside. It also notes the suite could be an art studio, an office or a dining room.

Manufacturer SunVilla's website says the company "has been designing and creating Simply Refined outdoor furniture" for nearly a decade. The company says their mission is to offer premium outdoor patio furniture at an unmatched value.

Delivery of the room is available in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico at an additional shipping and handling fee, Costco states.