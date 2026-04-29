Costco changes beloved $1.50 hot dog deal for the first time in decades: reports

Costco is reportedly tweaking one of the most iconic deals in retail.

The warehouse giant – long known for its $1.50 quarter-pound all-beef hot dog and 20-ounce soda combo – is now giving customers the option to swap the fountain drink for a 16.9-ounce bottle of Kirkland Signature water. The move marks the first update to the beloved combo in more than 40 years, according to TODAY and People Magazine. The price will remain the same.

The original soda option, which includes free refills, remains unchanged.

The update has drawn mixed reactions online.

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After a Reddit user shared a photo of the change at their local Costco months ago, many commenters welcomed the option.

"Finally! I usually just ask for no cup or throw it away because I try not to drink soda as much and the water from the dispense tastes weird. No more having to remember a quarter when I go to Costco," one commenter said.

"I wish more Costcos did this. I'd rather have the bottled water than the soda for sure," another added.

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"We’ve had this in the Toronto location in Canada for several months now," a third user wrote. "I know because I’ve made the mistake 1 too many times on selecting water when I get my polish sausage! Haha. Give me my Coke Zero!!"

Some customers, however, appeared less enthusiastic.

"The bottle of water costs less than just that paper cup," one X user wrote. "It's a quasi [Make America Healthy Again] move too."

"Do you think small menu changes like that actually matter to customers, or is it more about the reaction people have to any change at all?" another X user added.

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The price of Costco's hot dog combo has remained unchanged for decades.

In a March 18 Instagram video, CEO Ron Vachris made it clear the price will not be changing anytime soon.

"The hot dog price will not change as long as I'm around," he said.

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FOX Business reached out to Costco for comment.