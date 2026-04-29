Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle
Published

Costco changes beloved $1.50 hot dog deal for the first time in decades: reports

The change has drawn mixed reactions on social media

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 29

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Costco is reportedly tweaking one of the most iconic deals in retail.

The warehouse giant – long known for its $1.50 quarter-pound all-beef hot dog and 20-ounce soda combo – is now giving customers the option to swap the fountain drink for a 16.9-ounce bottle of Kirkland Signature water. The move marks the first update to the beloved combo in more than 40 years, according to TODAY and People Magazine. The price will remain the same.

The original soda option, which includes free refills, remains unchanged.

The update has drawn mixed reactions online.

COSTCO ISSUES URGENT RECALL ON POPULAR PRODUCT LINKED TO BURN INJURIES

Costco food court menu

A close-up of signs listing prices at the Costco food court in Danville, California. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

After a Reddit user shared a photo of the change at their local Costco months ago, many commenters welcomed the option.

"Finally! I usually just ask for no cup or throw it away because I try not to drink soda as much and the water from the dispense tastes weird. No more having to remember a quarter when I go to Costco," one commenter said.

"I wish more Costcos did this. I'd rather have the bottled water than the soda for sure," another added.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 998.67 +4.67 +0.47%

COSTCO TO OPEN ITS FIRST STAND-ALONE GAS STATION WITH SECOND LOCATION COMING NEXT YEAR

Customers wait in line to order below signage for the Costco Kirkland Signature $1.50 hot dog

Customers wait in line to order at a Costco food court in Hawthorne, California, on Aug. 27, 2025.  (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

"We’ve had this in the Toronto location in Canada for several months now," a third user wrote. "I know because I’ve made the mistake 1 too many times on selecting water when I get my polish sausage! Haha. Give me my Coke Zero!!"

Some customers, however, appeared less enthusiastic.

"The bottle of water costs less than just that paper cup," one X user wrote. "It's a quasi [Make America Healthy Again] move too."

"Do you think small menu changes like that actually matter to customers, or is it more about the reaction people have to any change at all?" another X user added.

COSTCO SAYS YOUR NEXT CHECKOUT COULD TAKE UNDER 10 SECONDS THANKS TO NEW AUTOMATED PAY STATIONS

California Costco exterior

A Costco store in Alhambra, California, on Thursday, June 27, 2024.  (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The price of Costco's hot dog combo has remained unchanged for decades.

In a March 18 Instagram video, CEO Ron Vachris made it clear the price will not be changing anytime soon.

"The hot dog price will not change as long as I'm around," he said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business reached out to Costco for comment.