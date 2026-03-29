Costco to open its first standalone gas station with second location coming next year

Costco is set to debut its first stand-alone gas station this summer in Mission Viejo, California, marking a major expansion of its fuel operations, with a second location in Hawaii slated to open next year.

The California location, located roughly 50 miles from Los Angeles, is expected to open in late June, according to local outlet KABC, citing city officials. It will become the chain’s largest gas station, featuring 40 pumps.

A second location is in the works for Honolulu, Hawaii, in the Kapālama Kai community, according to C-store Dive, citing a spokesperson from private education system Kamehameha Schools, which owns the project.

The move marks a major step for the discount retail giant, whose gas stations at existing warehouse locations have long been plagued by lengthy wait times, heavy traffic and crowded parking lots.

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Costco’s Mission Viejo site at 25732 El Paseo will sit on the former location of a Bed Bath & Beyond, which city officials approved for demolition last year to make way for the project. It will neighbor a Krispy Kreme location, a Dairy Queen Chill & Grill and a Jack in the Box.

The project will feature 20 fueling dispensers, equivalent to 40 pumping stations, according to 2025 city planning documents.

Spanning 17,234 square feet, the "fueling canopy" will also house an accessory office and breakroom building for employees, the documents stated.

The new gas station will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. exclusively for Costco members, C-store Dive reported.

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According to GasBuddy, gas prices in the Mission Viejo area currently range from $5.69 to $6.35 per gallon.

The two closest existing Costco gas stations — at the Laguna Niguel and Laguna Marketplace warehouses, roughly 2.5 to 3 miles from the planned Mission Viejo site — both list gas at $5.69 per gallon, according to the Costco app.

For the Hawaii location, demolition and preparation of the property began in October 2025 and are ongoing, according to the project's website.

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Gas prices in Honolulu range from $5.14 to $5.59 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. The closest Costco in Iwilei, about 2.2 miles from the planned Kapālama Kai site, lists gas at $4.14 per gallon, according to the Costco app.