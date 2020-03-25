Coronavirus pushes Hawaii, Alaska to mandate 14-day quarantine for all visitors

Hawaii and Alaska will begin forcing all out-of-state air travelers to self-isolate for 14 days this week out of concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

Continue Reading Below

Alaska has confirmed 42 cases of the virus, while Hawaii has reported 90 cases and one death.

CORONAVIRUS PROMPTS TRUMP TO DELAY REAL ID DEADLINE

"With the majority of Hawaii's COVID-19 cases linked to travel, it is critical that we further mitigate the spread of the virus by both residents and visitors who are coming from out-of-state," Hawaii Gov. David Ige said in a statement. "This plan was developed in collaboration with our county mayors and Hawaii's business, community and visitor industry leaders."

Alaska's rule went into effect Wednesday, and Hawaii's kicks in on Thursday. The state's decisions come after some Americans decided to take advantage of low travel prices and embark on so-called coronacations against the advice of health officials.

Meanwhile, Florida instituted a quarantine mandate on visitors that is more limited and applies to people coming from virus hotspots like New York and its neighbors Connecticut and New Jersey. The governor's executive order cited an influx of visitors escaping areas where shelter-in-place has been instituted.

Florida will fine anyone who breaks quarantine up to $500. But that's mere change compared to the maximum fines that Hawaii and Alaska's orders bring with them. Hawaii reserves the right to punish individuals with fines of up to $5,000, while Alaska's goes up to $25,000 or a year in prison.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Florida may keep its quarantine policy in place well into May. Alaska will reevaluate its policy on April 21.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS