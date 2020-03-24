Coronavirus prompts Trump to delay Real ID deadline

The deadly coronavirus pandemic prompted President Trump to delay the October deadline for air travelers to present Real ID-compliant driver's licenses after pressure from House Democrats and governors.

"At a time when we're asking Americans to maintain social distancing, we do want to require people to go with their local DMV," Trump said at Monday's coronavirus briefing. "We will be announcing the new deadline very soon."

Airports and Department of Motor Vehicles administrators had expressed concern about the Oct. 1 deadline before the virus outbreak and said that not enough Americans had Real IDs or even possessed the proper identification documents.

Trump agreed to push back the deadline after pressure from House Democrats and governors including Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md., who brought up the looming deadline during a call with Trump last week.

The U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow called Trump's decision "the wise course of action."

"We've asked [the Department of Homeland Security] that the delay of the REAL ID enforcement deadline remain in place until the current economic environment improves and DHS can certify that access to air travel will not be negatively impacted after REAL ID enforcement begins," Dow said in a statement.

