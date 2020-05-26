Staycations during coronavirus are best in these 10 US cities

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Because of the coronavirus, this may be the summer of staycations.

Though many states are beginning to reopen, the travel and tourism industry may take longer to return to normal and many people won’t want to be around big crowds. In addition, many may not be able to afford to travel because of the economic downturn.

Depending on where you live, you could have a better staycation experience than others, according to one report.

Last week, personal finance website WalletHub published a report that found which U.S. cities are the best for staycations.

For its study, WalletHub looked at 182 U.S. cities -- made up of the 150 most populated cities and at least two of the most populated cities in each state.

The website analyzed those cities based on 15 measurements within two categories: “recreation” and “rest & relaxation.”

In addition to the overall ranking, WalletHub found how cities performed within specific categories.

For example, it found that New York City and Seattle had the most parks per capita, while Hialeah, Florida, had the least.

Six cities tied for the most bike rental facilities per capita: San Francisco; Huntington Beach, California; New York City; Honolulu, Hawaii; San Diego and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Detroit, had the fewest bike rental facilities per capita.

Plano, Texas, had the highest average home square footage, while Yonkers, New York, had the lowest.

The city with the lowest average beer and wine price was Gulfport, Mississippi, while the highest was Brownsville, Texas.

To see the overall ranking, here are the top 10 best U.S. cities for a staycation, according to WalletHub.

10. Orlando, Fla.

9. Austin, Texas

8. Grand Prairie, Texas

7. Scottsdale, Ariz.

6. Fort Smith, Ark.

5. Lincoln, Neb.

4. Charleston, S.C.

3. Tampa, Fla.

2. Boise, Idaho

1. Plano, Texas

