Coronavirus health recovery is best, worst in these states: Report

As states are starting to reopen after weeks of lockdowns and stay at home orders, some are starting to see spikes in coronavirus cases. However, other states have seen their residents’ health improve, according to a recent report.

Continue Reading Below

On Wednesday, WalletHub published a report that found which states have seen the “biggest health improvements” during the coronavirus crisis.

For its findings, the personal finance website analyzed how all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. performed based on 11 measurements including several comparative death rate measurements, several comparative positive testing rate measurements and transmission numbers.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON TO BEGIN EARLY TRIAL OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE EARLIER THAN PLANNED

In its report, WalletHub said it focused on the most recent progress as opposed to areas that have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.

The website said it “seeks to highlight thewe states have experienced a positive trend in their residents’ health in the past few weeks,” the report said.

Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also published how states performed based on this week’s death rate, this week’s positive testing rate and transmission numbers.

Hawaii took the top spot for both this week’s positive testing rate and the current estimated transmission numbers. Hawaii also tied with Alaska and Vermont as the top states with the lowest death rate this week.

WIDESPREAD MASK-WEARING COULD PREVENT CORONAVIRUS SECOND WAVE: STUDY

Meanwhile, Minnesota had the highest estimated transmission number and Arizona had the highest positive testing rate this week.

Six states tied for the highest death rate this week. Those states were Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Michigan, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

To see the overall ranking, here are the states with the most and least health improvements during the coronavirus pandemic, according to WalletHub.

States with the Least Health Improvements

42. Georgia

43. Michigan

44. Massachusetts

45. New Mexico

46. Indiana

47. Mississippi

48. Iowa

49. North Dakota

50. New Hampshire

51. Arizona

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

States with the 'Biggest' Health Improvements

10. West Virginia

9. Oregon

8. Oklahoma

7. South Dakota

6. Wyoming

5. Idaho

4. Montana

3. Vermont

2. Alaska

1. Hawaii

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS