Coronavirus prompts Qatar Airways to give away free tickets to health care workers

Qatar Airways has announced it will give away 100,000 airline tickets to frontline health care workers who have been battling the coronavirus pandemic and want to return home.

The giveaway opens May 12 for International Nurses Day and will close May 18. Health care professionals from every country are eligible for entry and can submit a form for a “unique promotion code” at qatarairways.com/ThankYouHeroes.

This limited-time offer is running on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“United in dedication, we share our gratitude. Now it is our turn to give something back to those on the healthcare frontline,” Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker in a company statement. “There are no words or gestures that are enough to repay these brave men and women but we hope that our small offer of a complimentary return flight on Qatar Airways will allow them to enjoy a well-deserved holiday, visit family and friends or explore a destination they have always dreamed of, as travel restrictions start to ease.”

Health care professionals that receive the giveaway’s promo code will be able to book up to two economy class return tickets on a Qatar Airways-operated flight, which can go anywhere on the airline’s global travel network.

The tickets are “fully flexible” and allow for an unlimited number of destination or date changes free of charge. Fares and surcharges will be waived on tickets, but airport taxes apply.

Trips must be booked before Nov. 26. The offer is valid until Dec. 10.

Additionally, health care professionals who get to take advantage of this offer will be provided a voucher with a redeemable 35 percent discount at a Qatar Duty-Free retail outlet in Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. The voucher is valid until Dec. 31.

Previously, Qatar Airways made news for providing flights to stranded passengers who were affected by coronavirus shutdowns.

In light of the pandemic, the international airline regularly disinfects its aircrafts with cleaning products recommended by the International Air Transport Association and the World Health Organization and is even thermal screening its crew.

Moreover, the aircrafts are outfitted with industrial-size HEPA filters that remove 99.97 percent of viral and bacterial contaminants from re-circulated air. Onboard linen, blankets and headsets are also sanitized.