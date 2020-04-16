Emirates airline tests passengers for coronavirus before flight leaves Dubai

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, one airline actually tested its passengers before their flight took off this week.

On Wednesday, Emirates tested all passengers who were set to fly to Tunisia from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for COVID-19, according to a press release from the airline.

According to the release, Emirates is the first airline to test its passengers for the virus.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) conducted the blood tests in Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport. The test results came back after about 10 minutes, the release said.

“We are working on plans to scale up testing capabilities in the future and extend it to other flights,” Emirates COO Adel Al Redha said in a statement. “This will enable us to conduct on-site tests and provide immediate confirmation for Emirates passengers traveling to countries that require COVID-19 test certificates. The health and safety of staff and passengers at the airport remain of paramount importance.”

Other than the blood tests, Emirates has also changed some of its boarding practices and inflight services, the release said.

In order to follow social distancing, the airline has put up protective barriers at all check-in desks and has required all airport employees to have hand sanitizer and to wear masks and gloves.

Emirates will also expect passengers to wear masks at the airport and on planes.

The airline will not provide magazines or other print reading material on its planes, the release said, and food packaging will change “to reduce contact during meal service and minimize risk of interaction.”

Emirates will also not allow cabin baggage on flights anymore. Only carry-on items including laptops, handbags, briefcases or baby items will be allowed, according to the release.

“All other items have to be checked in, and Emirates will add the cabin baggage allowance to customers’ check-in baggage allowance," the airline said.

The airline also said it cleans and disinfects all its planes in Dubai after every flight.

