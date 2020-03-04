Coronavirus prompts Jennifer Aniston's agency to hold virtual meetings for Hollywood clients

A major talent agency that represents actors, musicians, athletes and other celebrities is going to avoid bringing clients to its headquarters amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

CAA is telling its agents to hold virtual meetings using Skype, Facetime or phone calls, Deadline reported Wednesday.

That means CAA’s celebrity clients like Jennifer Aniston, Tom Cruise, JJ Abrams, George Clooney, Nicole Kidman, Kelly Clarkson and Bruce Springsteen will likely be able to skip traveling to its Century City, California offices for meetings.

California was leading the U.S. in confirmed coronavirus cases as of Wednesday afternoon with 43. The state also saw its first death attributed to the virus Wednesday.

Deadline’s report on CAA came out shortly before California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency due to the virus.

The agency is also cutting back on travel for its employees, according to the report.

Hollywood has been changing its course of business more and more each day. Earlier on Wednesday, MGM announced the latest edition in the James Bond franchise, “No Time to Die,” which was set to debut in April, will be delayed until November because of concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The movie industry has seen its global ticket sales tank in the last two months. The Hollywood Reporter published a piece earlier this week that said based on figures from 2019, Hollywood could be looking at a $5 billion loss due to coronavirus. fallout.

