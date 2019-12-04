See the new Aston Martin DB5 in the upcoming James Bond film

Fans of the “Bond” movie series got a taste of some 007 flair in a new trailer.

Continue Reading Below

James Bond’s iconic Aston Martin DB5 car, outfitted with Gatling guns, debuted in a teaser of the upcoming “James Bond 007: No Time to Die,” which is set to drop in April 2020.

The 25th rendition in the franchise, starring Daniel Craig as Bond, will showcase the sports car racing through the winding streets of Italy. And it appears to have some upgrades.

‘STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER’ LOOKS TO MAKE HISTORY

The car’s refinements include a brand new pair of headlight-mounted guns in addition to its ejector seat, fog lamp-mounted guns, rear bullet shield and revolving number plates.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

While the latest release of the movie is expected to hit big, it will have some competition. The series’ “Skyfall,” which debuted in 2012, grossed a whopping $304 million in U.S. sales, and “Casino Royale,” which premiered in 2006, brought in more than $167 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS