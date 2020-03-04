California Gov. Newsom declares coronavirus State of Emergency

California governor, Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency Wednesday in response to the coronavirus outbreak releasing necessary resources. This decision comes on the heels of the state announcing its first death from the virus. There are currently 54 confirmed cases in California -- more than any other state in the country.

The state had already made preparations across multiple state agencies and departments, in light region's swift outbreak. The proclamation comes the same day as Los Angeles County officials have began discussions on the possibility of banning spectators from attending major sporting events in Southern California in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

STARBUCK MAKES PLANS TO COMBAT CORONAVIRUS

For example, the University of California's Health program and its five medical centers have at the requests of the UC Office of the President activated its Emergency Operations Center. That activation includes regular conference calls between medical, environmental health and safety, administrative, and emergency management leadership from across the entire UC system to ensure coordinated and timely responses.

CALIFORNIA CORONAVIRUS DEATH LINKED TO CRUISE SHIP

“The State of California is deploying every level of government to help identify cases and slow the spread of this coronavirus,” said Gov. Newsom. “This emergency proclamation will help the state further prepare our communities and our health care system in the event it spreads more broadly.”

The proclamation specifically aims to protect consumers against price gouging and allows health care workers to come from out of state to assist at health care facilities. Additionally, it gives health care facilities the flexibility to plan and adapt to accommodate incoming patients.

Newsom previously requested that the California Legislature make $20 million available for the state to respond to the coronavirus. In addition, the California Department of Public Health was set to utilize its reserves of millions of N95 masks and distribute them to healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus first hand.

