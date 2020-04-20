Chipotle offers free burritos to coronavirus health care workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Chipotle is rolling out another program to help communities in wake of the coronavirus.

The fast-casual chain, which last month announced it would give a 10 percent pay increase to its hourly employees, said Monday it would introduce a special “4HEROES” program to support health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

IKEA SHARES MEATBALL RECIPE AFTER CORONAVIRUS KEEPS CUSTOMERS OUT OF STORES

According to a statement, Chipotle will donate a burrito to medical professionals each time a customer names their burrito order "4HEROES" on the Chipotle app or website. The program will run from April 21 to April 26 and health care workers will be able to sign up for a chance to get the free food staring on starting on Nurses Day, May 6, the company said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 808.73 -11.54 -1.41%

Chipotle did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business, but Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in the statement: “We’ve seen firsthand how real food can go a long way in lifting the spirits of our country's incredibly resilient health care community. We're excited to give fans another opportunity to support our heroes.”

The giveaway will apply to regular-priced burritos only and donations will cap at 100,000.

CHIPOTLE JOINS STARBUCKS, AMAZON WITH CORONAVIRUS PAY BUMP

In addition to the burrito promotion, Chipotle also rolled out a new egift card program through May 31, in which it’s matching 10 percent of special "Thank You" egift card purchases, up to a maximum of $250,000, to donate to Direct Relief, an organization working to provide personal protective equipment to medical staff in the U.S. and abroad.

The company is also offering free delivery throughout April on any order of $10 or more.

Other big restaurant chains have been committed to helping their communities, too.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Through May 3, Starbucks will offer free coffee for first responders and health care workers. Sandwich shop Jersey Mike's Subs has committed to donating millions of subs as part of the company's Million Sub Sandwich initiative. And some chains, like Subway, will sell groceries including bread, meat, cheese and vegetables, as well as chips and cookies.

While Chipotle’s stock is down about 4 percent on the year amid nationwide restaurant closings and shelter-in-place guidelines, it’s jumped 36 percent in the past month.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS