Coronavirus precautions shut down 'Amazing Race' production: Report

CBS has stopped production on its globe-trotting reality series, “The Amazing Race” because of the international coronavirus outbreak.

Trade publication, Variety, publishing a statement from the show's producers that says, while "no Racers or anyone on the production team traveling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it" the move was made out of caution.

Producers said that upon returning home to the U.S, all contestants and production staff will be monitored.

"The Amazing Race" has been on since 2001 and was currently producing its 33rd cycle of shows which feature eleven teams of two, in a race around the world in a high-end mix of skills competition and a scavenger hunt for a million-dollar prize. Since its debut, it has filmed in more than 90 countries and has won 10 Emmy awards for "Outstanding Reality-Competition Program."

Three episodes for the new season had been filmed before the shutdown.

The show's upcoming 32nd season has already finished filming, but a premiere date hasn't yet been set. "Amazing Race" host Phil Keoghan recently tweeted to some fans that he and show producers were still waiting to hear from CBS executives on a return.

The reality show is popular with advertisers as well as viewers - it routinely finishes in the top half of Neilsen's top-ranked shows. Travelocity, the online travel company, is a frequent sponsor which also has "product placement" inside of the program with its mascot "Roaming Gnome" frequently showing up in stops along the race.

