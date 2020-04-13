Hilton, Marriott, Four Seasons help coronavirus medical workers by donating rooms

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Major hotel brands are offering refuge to front line medical professionals leading the fight against COVID-19.

Doctors, nurses and other health care professionals who are putting their lives on the line to stem the spread of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus are resting and isolating from their families free of charge at Hilton and Marriott locations across the country and at the luxury Four Seasons hotel in Manhattan.

The offers come as a welcome relief for scores of workers who fear bringing the virus home and exposing their loved ones after working every day with patients infected with the virus.

To alleviate the added stress, Hilton and American Express have partnered up to donate up to 1 million hotel room nights across the United States. The rooms will be available for doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics and other front-line medical staff through the end of May.

“Knowing that there is a safe, clean and comfortable hotel room waiting for you at the end of a long shift can make all the difference in the world right now,” Dr. William Jaquis, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians, said. “The kind of compassion and caring that Hilton and American Express are offering has never been more welcome.”

So far, Hilton is working with 10 associations that represent more than 1 million health care workers collectively.

Likewise, Marriott, with support from American Express and JPMorgan Chase, promised to provide $10 million worth of hotel stays health care workers across the country. The company is partnering with the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Emergency Nurses Association to match professionals with accommodations in areas most impacted by the harrowing pandemic. These locations include: New York City; New Orleans; Chicago; Detroit; Los Angeles; Las Vegas; Washington, D.C; and Newark, New Jersey.

Accompanying Marriott and Hilton in this effort is Four Seasons New York, the five-star luxury hotel in Midtown Manhattan. The hotel sitting on Billionaire's Row began catering to health care workers on April 2.

The Four Seasons became the first hotel to meet New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s call for the public and private sectors to come together to alleviate supply constraints, the company said.

“Our healthcare workers are working tirelessly on the front lines of this crisis,” said hotel owner Ty Mr. Warner. “Many of those working in New York City have to travel long distances to and from their homes after putting in 18-hour days. They need a place close to work where they can rest and regenerate. I heard Governor Cuomo’s call to action during one of his press conferences, and there was no other option for us but do whatever we could to help.”

New York has become the epicenter of the virus in the U.S., with over 190,200 cases as of Monday morning.

