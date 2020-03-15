As coronavirus spreads, grocers fail to keep shelves stocked

Grocery stores across the country are failing to keep up with customers who are emptying their shelves, while employees face a growing risk of coronavirus infection.

Continue Reading Below

In a memo to employees on Saturday, Kroger Chairman & CEO Rodney McMullen said "stores, facilities, plants and offices are busier than ever before." He also told employees that two Kroger associates in Washington state have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KR KROGER 30.71 +1.59 +5.46%

"Both Associates are receiving medical care and are recovering. We are supporting them and wish them all the best in their recovery," McMullen wrote.

CORONAVIRUS SCREENINGS JAM US AIRPORTS

McMullen noted that associates affected by the virus will receive standard pay for up to two weeks, with the possibility of additional paid time off should employees be unable to return to work after 14 days.

CORONAVIRUS SLAMS KROGER, WHOLE FOODS, AND OTHER US GROCERY CHAINS

"Upon learning of these cases, we partnered with state and local health experts, followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures, communicated with and supported our store teams, and with the support of the state governments, the stores remain open," he added.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Retailers are shortening their hours so that workers have the chance to clean and restock shelves.

BOX OFFICE NUMBERS PLUNGE AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Walmart, the nation's largest retailer and private employer, said late Saturday it is limiting hours to ensure stores can keep sought-after items such as hand sanitizer in stock.

Beginning Sunday, more than 4,700 Walmart and Neighborhood Market locations in the U.S. will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 pm. until further notice. Most super center stores are typically open 24 hours while some Neighborhood stores are as well.

HOW TO SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESS DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“I don’t think any of us have been through an experience like this, and we continue to be amazed at what people, whether in the stores or in the supply chain, are doing to make sure customers have what they need,” Dacona Smith, chief operating officer, said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.