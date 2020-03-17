Government should fight coronavirus in 3 ways: Cleveland Clinic CEO

Federal and local governments should fight the coronavirus pandemic in three ways, Cleveland Clinic CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic told "Mornings with Maria" on Tuesday.

"First is to provide access to health care for all Americans," Mihaljevic said. "The second one is to assist large health care systems with the production of diagnostic systems so that we can test people in adequate quantities. And thirdly, to provide assistance with Americans who have to stay home and be quarantined with food and financial aid so they can actually comply with our recommendations."

Mihaljevic's comments come as the U.S. has confirmed more than 3,700 cases of the virus, which is shutting down businesses and delaying primary elections.

He said experts do not know the seasonality of the virus but that flu and the common cold are still much more common causes of respiratory distress and fever than COVID-19.

Hospitals are able to adapt to the pandemic for now but it's critical for Americans to do their part so that the health care system is not totally overwhelmed, Mihaljevic said.

"It is really really important to understand the measures to contain the epidemic apply to all of us because each and every one of us can carry the virus around," he said.