When to wear a coronavirus face mask in public

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

The CDC is encouraging all Americans to wear cloth face masks in public to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, as cases rise to more than 337,000 nationwide.

But is it necessary to wear a facial covering at all times? Corvus Health CEO Dr. Kate Tulenko told FOX Business’ Ashley Webster that it all depends on your surroundings.

“[It] depends a lot on the type of housing you live in and the density of your neighborhood,” she said. “So if you have to pass through a shared corridor, stairwell or elevator, I would definitely recommend wearing a mask.”

HOW TO MAKE CORONAVIRUS FACE MASKS AT HOME

Now that health professionals are finding that the aerosolized virus can hang around in the air for more than three hours, Tulenko said, people in more congested areas should always keep themselves best protected in public.

For those who live in more residential or rural areas, and can stay within six feet from others, Tulenko said no mask is necessary. But wearing a mask is absolutely essential if you enter a store.

Tulenko also pointed out that it’s important to be careful when you’re removing your mask not to touch the outer side, since it may be infected with the virus.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tulenko said research institutions have also been studying the effectiveness of homemade masks and found that they are more effective in protecting others from contracting the virus than protecting you.

“The idea is that my mask protects you and your mask protects me,” she said. “So wearing a bandana could definitely help protect other people that you come in contact with. So it's definitely worth doing."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS