Coronavirus-worried Costco shoppers mean jaw-dropping lines, toilet paper gone

Shoppers are continuing to rush the toilet paper and other aisles at Costcos in the U.S. and Canada as coronavirus cases in both countries grow.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. cases have topped 1,000, while Canada's government reported 103 cases as of Wednesday.

CORONAVIRUS-RELATED ITEMS LIMITED BY TARGET, KROGER

News of the virus containment area in New Rochelle, New York, and President Trump's Wednesday Oval Office address on the pandemic sent shoppers rushing to Costco on Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that high-risk Americans stock up on medicine, household items and groceries.

But many Americans of all risk levels are feeling the need to stockpile.

Some customers, including in New York City, received an alert about low supplies when they opened the Whole Foods section of the Amazon app this weekend.

"PLEASE NOTE: Due to increased demand at this time, availability may be limited," the in-app note said.

As more Americans prepare to hunker down at home, major retailers are putting limits on the number of purchases on select items such as hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to curb stockpiling.

Target stores throughout the country implemented product quantity limitations over the weekend with signs put up to communicate the new policy.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Supermarket chain Kroger adopted a similar policy earlier this month with a limit of five items per customer for virus-related stock.

"Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of sanitization, cold and flu-related products to 5 each per order. Your order may be modified at the time of pickup or delivery," the company said on its website.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' Cortney Moore and The Associated Press contributed to this report.