CDC coronavirus prep: What items to stock up on, who is most at risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that high-risk Americans stock up on medicine, household items and groceries amid a growing number of coronavirus cases in the U.S.

"Make sure you have supplies on hand like routine medications for blood pressure and diabetes and over-the-counter medicines and other supplies to treat fever and other symptoms," Nancy Messonnier, the director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases said. "Have enough household items and groceries so that you will be prepared to stay home for a period of time."

WHO IS HIGH-RISK?

People over the age of 60 are most at risk should they contract the virus.

"These are the kind of recommendations that I've made to my parents, and I'm taking the appropriate steps recommended for family members of vulnerable people," Messonnier said.

There have been 755 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 26 deaths. Many of those deaths have been linked to a Life Care Center, a senior care facility, in Kirkland, Washington.

President Trump, 73, has not been tested for the virus even as members of Congress say they're self-quarantining after coming into contact with someone who has the new coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Conference, where Trump spoke.

"The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. "President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him."

Americans of all risk levels are starting to stockpile goods. Some customers, including in New York City, received an alert about low supplies when they opened the Whole Foods section of the Amazon app this weekend.

"PLEASE NOTE: Due to increased demand at this time, availability may be limited," the in-app note said.

As more Americans prepare to hunker down at home, major retailers are putting limits on the number of purchases on select items such as hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to curb stockpiling.

Target stores throughout the country implemented product quantity limitations over the weekend with signs put up to communicate the new policy.

Supermarket chain Kroger adopted a similar policy earlier this month with a limit of five items per customer for virus-related stock.

“Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of sanitization, cold and flu-related products to 5 each per order. Your order may be modified at the time of pickup or delivery,” the company said on its website.

FOX Business' Cortney Moore contributed to this report.