New Rochelle coronavirus: What you need to know

The coronavirus has put New Rochelle, New York, in the spotlight as there have been more than 100 cases reported, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has highlighted how serious the epidemic has become.

“We have 36 cases in New York City -- New York City is 100 times the size of New Rochelle, so New Rochelle is the hottest spot, if you will, in the country,” Cuomo said Wednesday during an appearance on the "Today" show.

Cuomo stressed the importance of taking action to alleviate the spread of “the most dense cluster” of the virus. The New York governor has deployed the National Guard and created a 1-mile containment zone, which means there are no large gatherings and schools are closed. He is also putting the onus on the federal government to allow other states to take their own measures.

"The federal government in large measures is leaving it up to the states. Just take the handcuffs off me and let New York state do what New York state can do,” he said. “Let the other states take their path forward and we're going to ramp up as quickly as possible now that the federal government is giving us some leeway."

New Rochelle is a city in Westchester County, New York, which is located about 30 minutes from the heart of Manhattan. As of 2017, its population consisted of 79,946, making it the seventh-largest city in the state, according to estimates from the U.S Census Bureau.

The 325-year-old city was born after Huguenots fled France in the 1600s to avoid religious persecution. In 1775, George Washington made a stop in New Rochelle on his way to take command of the Army of the United Colonies in Massachusetts. At one point in 1776, the British army established a headquarters and occupied the city. A few years later, British and American troops engaged in a skirmish, according to the city’s official website.

By the 1840s, New Rochelle had become a resort destination.

Centuries later, residents are known to refer to their hometown as “New Roc City."

The world's third-richest person, Bernard Arnault, who is the chairman and chief executive of French luxury giant LVMH, owned a home in the city.

Iona College, built on a 45-acre campus, also lies within New Rochelle. It is in the NCAA Division I sports program and has produced numerous professional alumni including, Jason Motte who played for the St. Louis Cardinals and was the closer in Game 7 of the 2011 World Series. It is also the alma mater of singer-songwriter Don McLean, who is known for the 1971 hit “American Pie.”

The city is experiencing a “transformation of a lifetime” according to the city’s website.