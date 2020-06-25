Coronavirus canceled Take Your Dog to Work Day, but celebrations persist

This year’s Take Your Dog to Work Day is going to look very different from previous years, but participants have plans and creative ideas for celebrating the pet-friendly holiday while they work from home.

Here is what dog owners are doing to commemorate the occasion outside of their traditional work settings along with tips on how to make the holiday special for these important four-legged friends.

Dog accessories and treats

At the New Orleans-based digital marketing agency Online Optimism, employees’ dogs are considered “Barketing Pups.” And for this year’s Take Your Dog to Work Day, the company is celebrating by delivering custom matching bandanas for employees and their dogs.

“While the pups might not be able to be in the office, they can at least look the part by wearing branded gear,” Online Optimism’s CEO Flynn Zaiger told FOX Business. “We're including treats in all of the gift packages, just in case the dogs appreciate edible goodies a little more than wearable swag.”

The agency will also share social media posts to bring joy to its team members who are working remotely.

If the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases dwindle enough by Aug. 26, the company plans to celebrate the holiday on the next pooch-focused event – National Dog Day.

Dog-friendly video calls.

Some virtual workplaces may use video calling technology for Take Your Dog to Work Day, according to Lauren Carver of Clarity PR.

“With Zoom being the main mode of communication in the absence of physical presence in an office, a great way to honor your dog Friday is to schedule a ‘pup-up meeting’ for all of the employees in the office who have dogs,” she told FOX Business. “Everyone can join with their dog on their lap for a training session.”

For teams that are interested in dog training, Carver recommends video call be led by a knowledgeable trainer. Tilleo, an e-learning client she represents has a Dog Training Essentials course that is meant to help dog parents.

Other ways employees can elevate their video conference calls could be with dog-themed backgrounds or hosting a happy-hour with their dogs present.

Tips for pampering your pooch

Given that Take Your Dog to Work Day is a dog-focused holiday, some employees may want to do something special for their furry friend, according to Kathy Sanders – the chief marketing officer at pet fitness and health tracker Whistle.

Ways that dog owners may celebrate could include a short break at a nearby dog park or walking trail, rewarding dogs with new treats or sharing dog photos with coworkers. If time permits before the scheduled workday, Sanders recommends a doggy spa day.

“It may have been a while since your groomer has been open so give your dog a bath, a ‘paw-dicure’ and a brush through to make sure they look great for those office pics,” she suggested.

Additionally, Sanders told FOX Business that Take Your Dog to Work Day “originated to encourage people to adopt or foster,” which is why she recommends dog lovers celebrate by making a donation to their favorite pet shelter or foundation.