Amid coronavirus outbreak, helicopter service shuttling necessities to the rich

As confirmed cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in New York, one air travel service is helping to deliver necessary goods between New York City and East Hampton.

Blade, known as the "Uber for helicopters," has started doing weekly deliveries of necessary medical supplies, prescriptions and even school books to families in the Hamptons.

"Many full-time East End residents need medical supplies such as catheters or other health-related products that need regular replacement," Blade spokesperson Simon McLaren told FOX Business. "These supplies are not consistently available locally but may be readily available in New York City."

McLaren said that others who have needed the delivery service include families who went to the Hamptons for spring break, but are "now staying much longer" and may need prescriptions or their kids' textbooks, notebooks or laptops.

"These are extraordinary times and all our employees want to help," McLaren said. "We excel at air mobility and logistics, so that's what we are doing."

He added that if families can't afford the service, Blade will still transport items for free.

"These are our priority movements," he said. "If residents are unable to afford shipment, we will do it without any cost."

The company told its users about the deliveries -- which prioritize medicine and other "health-related items" -- in an email on Thursday, Business Insider first reported.

The email from Blade said: "We have received many requests from individuals and families who are permanent residents or are staying for an extended period on Long Island to have critical items and other goods delivered from the New York City area. To accommodate these requests, starting tomorrow, weekly helicopter deliveries between Manhattan and East Hampton will be available every Friday afternoon."

The email also said that other items including clothing and food for specialized diets can be requested as well.

Aside from delivering medical supplies to residents of the Hamptons, Blade has also offered to charter people home to the U.S. from international locations at operating cost, the company said on its website.

Blade also recently partnered with NYU Langone Health to transport organs via helicopter to avoid congested travel.

