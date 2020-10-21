The Container Store, 'Tidying Up' star Marie Kondo to launch exclusive collection

The Container Store is capitalizing on the success of Netflix's "Tidying Up" by partnering with the tidying guru behind it all: Marie Kondo.

The company said Wednesday that it has teamed up to release an exclusive co-branded collection of products online and in stores nationwide in January.

The Container Store x KonMari line will encompass over 100 organizing tools from the New York Times bestselling author and founder of KonMari Media, Inc. All of the products will be sustainably sourced using materials including bamboo, ceramic, recycled fiberboard and wood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, the company said.

"Tidying Up," which debuted on Netflix in January 2019, followed Kondo as she helped clients declutter their homes.

After Kondo's show debuted, viewers turned to the Container Store, CEO Melissa Reiff said.

“When ‘Tidying Up’ premiered in 2019 and consumers immediately connected decluttering and organization with The Container Store, we knew that there was an opportunity to create something special with Marie,” Reiff said in a statement.

FOX Business' Jeanette Settembre controibted to this report.

