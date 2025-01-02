Consumers warned to discard certain bags of Marketside broccoli florets

Braga Fresh is advising consumers that listeria may be present in a single lot of 12-ounce bags of Marketside broccoli florets.

In a precautionary advisory published Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration, the company said the potentially contaminated lot of washed, ready-to-eat bags of broccoli is "past its best if used by date and is no longer in stores, but consumers may have frozen the item for later use."

"Consumers who have this product in their freezers should not consume and discard the product," Braga Fresh advised.

The bags of broccoli sport the lot code "BFFG327A6" on the front and the UPC code "6 81131 32884 5" on the back, according to the company. Their best-by date was Dec. 10.

Sales of the bags potentially tainted with listeria occurred at "select" Walmart stores.

The bacteria "can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems" and miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women, the FDA-published advisory said.

Fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea are common symptoms that healthy people can see if they contract a listeriosis infection.

However, the broccoli has not caused anyone to fall ill to date, Braga Fresh said.

The company said the contamination risk "was discovered during a random sampling by Texas Health & Human Services from a Texas store location where one of multiple samples yielded a positive test result" for listeria monocytogenes.

The Walmart locations that received the potentially affected product are located in Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The retailer published a list of the exact stores on its website.

Braga Fresh said its advisory "does not apply to any other Marketside or Braga Fresh produced products."

The company has been around for decades. It produces a variety of vegetables and salad kits, according to its website.