Conservative children's publisher Brave Books releases book on healthy living

Conservative children's book publisher Brave Books has released its latest title for youngsters, partnering with Renaissance man and fitness guru Zuby to deliver a story promoting healthy living.

The book, "The Candy Calamity," debuted Friday, and Zuby, whose given name is Nzube Udezue, describes it as "a fun rhyming adventure about the importance of health, fitness, nutrition, having self-control and taking care of your body."

This is the second book the author has written, following the success of his 2019 fitness guide "Strong Advice," which was geared toward adults.

Zuby says he realized there seems to be absence of books on health and fitness for kids, so he wrote "The Candy Calamity" for that demographic.

"I wanted to write something positive, fun, upbeat, humorous, which also has a strong positive message," he told FOX Business.

Zuby is a longtime successful rapper and fitness coach who became a fixture in the political sphere in 2019, after he posted a video on Twitter showing him easily beating the British women's deadlift record and joking that he "identified as a woman" while doing so. He was pushing back against claims that biological men do not have a physical strength advantage over women.

But the author says there is no political messaging or slant whatsoever in "The Candy Calamity."

"I specifically wanted this book to be apolitical," Zuby told FOX Business. "Regardless of how somebody votes or what they believe, or their political or religious views, we all have bodies, and we should all be looking after our health."

Brave Books, led by CEO Trent Talbot, focuses on traditional values and has partnered with several conservative pundits and politicians to provide an alternative to the "woke" messaging of traditional publishers.

Other Brave authors include Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, and radio show host Dana Loesch.