Google suspends conservative children's book publisher's ad account after Trump-Russia collusion book

FIRST ON FOX: Google's ad platform temporarily suspended the account of a conservative children's book publisher in the days following the release of its most recent book, a fantastical retelling of the collusion narrative involving former President Trump and Russia. Google told Fox News Digital that the suspension had been overturned later Tuesday.

BRAVE Books, which has published children's books defending the Second Amendment and warning against critical race theory, received a notification from Google Ads Monday that its account had been suspended for violating Google's "Circumventing Systems policy." Google Ads did not elaborate on the specific violation.

"Google doesn't want users to feel misled by the content promoted in Shopping ads," Google added, mentioning "Promotions that represent you or your products in a way that is not accurate, realistic, or truthful."

BRAVE Books Chief of Staff Zac Bell told Fox News Digital Tuesday that the publisher has appealed the suspension.

"The suspension has been overturned following our standard appeals process," a Google spokesperson told Fox News Digital after press time.

BRAVE Books has used the Google Ads platform for nearly a year without any problems. The publisher primarily used Google and Facebook for advertising.

"Google just dealt us a devastating blow," BRAVE Books CEO Trent Talbot said in a statement first sent to Fox News Digital Tuesday. "Unfortunately, Google has a monopoly on internet searches, and we are highly dependent on their platform to bring awareness about our books to parents across the country."

"I put the company in a position to rely on Google because I never imagined they’d be so bold to suspend a wholesome children’s picture book company," Talbot added.

The suspension came days after BRAVE Books released "Plot Against the King," a book explaining the debunked narrative that Donald Trump represented a Russian asset in the 2016 election and the politicians and media outlets that promoted the narrative. The book "converts the real-life story of the Russiagate hoax into a humorous tale for children," according to the publisher.

Kash Patel, who served as chief of staff to the acting U.S. secretary of defense under Trump, suggested that the Google suspension represented an attempt to silence the truth about the "Russian Collusion Conspiracy."

"Two years ago, the left tried to block the truth about the Russian Collusion Conspiracy, and now they are trying to censor our children from learning the truth," Patel said. "I am not going to let that happen."

"Educating our children about the truth must be free of big tech censorship and politically based ideological shadow banning," he added.

Rogan O'Handley, who is launching his book "Unmuzzle Me Please!" on Wednesday, also commented on Google's move.

"Big tech censoring Americans feels like David vs Goliath but this has to stop," O'Handley told FOX Business in a statement. "When Twitter banned my account a year ago for criticizing our government, I knew I had to do something. My book ‘Unmuzzle Me Please!’ is a great way for parents to teach their kids about the importance of free speech."

"My hope is that the next generation doesn't stand for the silencing of opinions due to one's political affiliation," he added. "Free speech is an American right!"

BRAVE Books has released a series of children's books that promote conservative ideas.