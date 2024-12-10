A company is manufacturing the world's most iconic cars, but there is a twist

Hedley Studios secured exclusive rights from the world’s most prestigious carmakers, such as Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, and Ferrari, to produce scale models of their most iconic vintage automobiles.

They are expertly hand-built in the United Kingdom at 66% to 85% of their traditional size, and are powered by zero-emission electric propulsion systems.

According to founder Ben Hedley and CEO Hoss Hassani, these aren't just cars, they're "drivable artwork."

"We don't make replicas. We make reinterpretations. So we're trying to…capture the zeitgeist, capture the essence [of] the original vehicle," Hedley said.

Six years ago, Hedley received special permission to collaborate with some of the world’s most prestigious automotive brands after Bugatti approached him to recreate a children’s car the company made in the 1920s for their 10th anniversary.

But Hedley took a creative spin—rather than creating a toy car for kids, he made it large enough for adults to drive.

"When you win a contract with Bugatti to make a car for them, you have one shot, you can't screw it up," Hedley told FOX Business.

He took pieces of an original Bugatti racecar from the 1920s, digitally scanned everything, and re-created it so it was 25% smaller than the original.

The company was stunned by the result, as they were expecting a toy, not a fully functional car, he recalled.

That moment was the turning point, sparking the creation of Hedley Studios, which now produces hundreds of exclusive vehicles for customers around the globe.

After impressing Bugatti, other major carmakers quickly followed suit. Hedley recalled walking into a meeting with Ferrari, proposal in hand, and securing a deal within just five minutes. The Italian luxury sports car manufacturer already had a project in mind, he recalled.

Hedley and his team collaborate with each original equipment manufacturer to create scaled-down versions of iconic models, like the Aston Martin DB5, Ferrari Testa Rossa, or Bugatti Type 35.

The starting prices range between around $95,000 for the Bugatti Baby II and $195,000 for its Bentley Blower Jnr.

Each model is signed by the artist and includes an official chassis plate from the original manufacturer. Built with meticulous attention to detail, these limited-edition vehicles pay authentic homage to their originals.

The team does take some creative liberties, however. For example, they created a "No Time to Die" special edition Aston Martin DB5 Junior, inspired by the 25th James Bond film. The company said they 3D-scanned the original Aston Martin DB5 to ensure an entirely accurate reproduction. Like the original, Hedley’s version includes signature features, such as a smoke screen ejected through the rear ‘exhaust.’

No matter what, Hedley said they have to exceed the original manufacturer's quality standards. He recognizes that this is both a challenge and a "tremendous honor."

"Nobody apart from Bugatti's ever made a bigger car except us. Nobody's ever made a Ferrari outside of Maranello before except us. You know, we build these cars for these incredible brands and with their permission and support."

According to Hassani, the use of these pieces runs the gamut.

Some clients display them as "centerpieces in their art collections," while others place them alongside their multi-million-dollar car collections or even gift them to loved ones.

Regardless of their purpose, the team emphasized that each model will always be one of a kind.

"It’s always going to be of the highest possible quality, because that’s the one thing you can’t compromise. As I’ve said before, if you do a bad job on a Ferrari, you lose." he said.