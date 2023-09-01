Company looking to pay someone to watch ‘The Great British Bake Off’ and eat dessert

A company is looking to hire someone to watch the newest season of a popular baking show — and eat the baked goods that are displayed on the program.

Big House Experience, a home rental company based in the United Kingdom, is offering $600 to one lucky baking show fanatic.

The company announced it will be hiring a "Great British Bake Off" and baked goods tester ahead of the new season of the show — set to be released in the U.K. on September 12.

The prime candidate must be a fan of the show and have a sweet tooth.

The person must be able to identify great baked goods, according to the company’s website.

One lucky applicant will need to have access to stream the new season and the ability to head to the grocery store for all the proper ingredients.

Upon obtaining the goods needed, the tester must then make various types of desserts to try while watching the show.

Some of the cakes that need reviewing include a Victoria Sponge, scones, shortbread, sticky toffee pudding, a Chelsea bun, sausage rolls and crumpets — many considered quintessentially British.

Upon baking and tasting, the tester will need to report back to Big House Experience and see if the baked goods taste like what's explained on the popular hit show.

Big House Experience director and founder Gareth Allen said in a media statement that the company is excited to celebrate British culture.

"It is so great to see how the show gets fans around the world interacting on social media and debating who should have been [a] star baker and what they think the ‘showstopper’ should have been," he said.

The show, which began in 2010, will premiere in the U.K. on September 12. Twelve contestants will fight to win the approval of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, according to a press release.

Across various episodes, bakers will be given assignments to create specific items and hope the judges approve.

To apply for the tester position, the company recommends people visit its website and fill out an application.

The application asks applicants to explain why they should be picked, what they love most about the show and what they consider their favorite baked treat.

Allen of Big House Experience said the program is looking for someone to "discover the top-tier baked goods" while settling the debate that occurs each year upon watching the hit show.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and must be in a location where the show is available to stream.

The application closes on September 25.

Anyone seeking more information can check out the company's application.