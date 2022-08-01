Canadian candy company is offering a $100K salary for a chief taste tester

Do you have a sweet tooth?

Does your significant other or your kids have an even bigger one?

Now might be the time to cash in on your family's guilty pleasure, as Canadian candy store Candy Funhouse claims it is hiring its first-ever chief candy officer.

The sweets shop apparently isn't skimping on salary, either.

CANDY SHOP OWNER TO SPEND ADDITIONAL $500K ON SUGAR TO COUNTER INFLATION: ‘HIGHEST’ IN 22 YEARS

The job listing on LinkedIn indicates that the new chief candy officer will be offered $100,000 annually.

The chief candy officer will be responsible for taste-testing more than 3,500 different types of candy monthly, while deciding if these sweets are Candy Funhouse-worthy, the company indicates.

Candy Funhouse says it is Canada's largest online candy store; it's based in Toronto.

It carries sweet favorites like Laffy Taffy, Sour Patch Kids, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Kit-Kats.

VALENTINE'S DAY 2022: MOST POPULAR CANDY BY STATE

There are some eligibility requirements for the position.

Anyone residing in North America over the age of five can apply for this role, according to the company.

The position can be remote — or the candidate can work from either the Toronto office or the office in Newark, N.J.

VIRGINIA ICE CREAM SHOP PROUDLY EMPLOYS PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Candidates will be put through an extensive palate training to test their sense of taste, the listing details.

Candy Funhouse insists it is looking for a chief candy officer who is enthusiastic, has no food allergies and has golden taste buds.

The CCO won't have to worry about cavities either.

Why? That's because Candy Funhouse will provide extensive dental care, it says.

"All you need is a passion for candy, pop culture and a sweet tooth," the posting reads.

"I’m thrilled for all the candy adventures we have planned!"

Candidates can apply to the position on LinkedIn before the deadline of Aug. 31, 2022, the company indicates.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Candy Funhouse CEO Jamal Hejazi said in a press release that candidates should have an "underlying enthusiasm and eagerness" for sweets.

The executive said the company is looking for a creative "natural-born leader" with an open mind and honest opinions.

"Here at Candy Funhouse we’re all about FUN, and who better to set our FUNhouse strategy than someone that is a real candy fanatic!" the CEO said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Whoever lands this position better be ready for the ride of their lives, and to have chocolate flowing through their veins," the CEO also said in the same press release.

"I’m thrilled for all the candy adventures we have planned!"

The chief taste tester isn't the only position that's currently open. The company indicates it is also looking for a "social media personality," a "shopify developer" and a "search engine optimization copywriter."