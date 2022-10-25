Pet gift company paying dog 'chief fluff officer' up to $10K: Here's how to apply

An online pet gift company is looking for a spokesdog and the role comes with a 10-month contract that pays up to $1,000 per month.

Yappy.com, a personalized gift and card website for "dog and cat lovers," is hiring a "chief fluff officer" who will serve as a canine influencer, according to the company’s open job application.

The company is headquartered in Manchester, England, but the role is remote and can mostly be done at home, so long as the hired pet and pet owner have the ability to film content for social media.

Traveling for photo shoots on select assignments may be required, according to Yappy’s job application.

A spokesperson for Yappy confirmed to FOX Business that the role is open to U.S. and U.K. residents.

The hired chief fluff officer will have to test personalized gifts from Yappy on camera and complete assigned tasks.

Other job requirements for the hired pup include being camera-ready, groomed and easy to pose and work with.

Pet owners will have to assist the chief fluff officer by being social media savvy, creative and comfortable jumping on the latest content creation trends, such as recording reels and taking photos.

Yappy will hire a chief fluff officer that has an "established social media presence and at least two active social accounts," but fret not, the company’s application states that experienced and amateur dog influencers are welcome to apply.

Established Instagram and TikTok accounts are required for the role and Yappy requests applicants submit their dog’s handle in chief fluff officer applications.

Accepting the role of a chief fluff officer will require pet owners to grant Yappy "full usage rights" to images and video files that are created for the company, the application says.

Eligible dogs must have a pet owner who’s at least 18 years old.

"The successful applicant will be remunerated with a combination of Yappy products and/or agreed paid assignments up to the value of $1,000 per month over 10 months," Yappy’s application terms state. "This amount will vary each month according to content briefs required and new product launches available."

How dog owners can apply

Like other jobs, Yappy has a multistep application process for aspiring chief fluff officers.

First, interested pet owners must create a dog profile on Yappy.com/us.

Second, pet owners need to post a photo, reel or video of their dog to Instagram or TikTok with an explanation of why their dog deserves to be hired. The post must include user tag that mentions @yappy_com and a #ChiefFluffOfficer hashtag for consideration.

Third, pet owners will have to email applications on their dog’s behalf to chieffluffofficer@yappy.com. The application must include the pet owner’s full name, email address and location along with their dog’s name, breed, social media accounts and a link to the Yappy social post they created in step two.

Applicants have until Nov. 18 to apply. Yappy will contact shortlisted candidates shortly after.