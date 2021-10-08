Comic-Con returns to NYC after coronavirus hiatus

Fans of comic books and superhero movies flocked back to the Javits Center in New York City on Thursday as Comic-Con returned in-person to the Big Apple after going virtual last year because of the coronavirus.

Attendees said they were happy to see the four-day event return after a difficult and challenging year and a half of dealing with the pandemic.

"It’s good to have the Con back," Hung Tran, a Brooklyn resident, told WABC-TV of New York. "I’ve seen a lot, been through a lot, and it’s good to have this to kind of detox and enjoy."

Show-goers over age 12 received green wrist bands after presenting proof of vaccination, the station reported.

Comic-Con also had a mask requirement – which wasn’t difficult for many fans who chose to arrive dressed as their favorite comic-book characters, masks and all, WCBS-TV of New York reported.

"It’s a bit eerie with the masks, but I think we’re gonna get used to it for the next few days and still make the best of it," one fan told the station.

Celebrities expected to appear at the show, which runs through Sunday, include "Star Trek" actor William Shatner, "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour and "Star Wars" actor Hayden Christensen, the report said.

ReedPop, the company that produces the convention, said it planned to limit capacity to about 140,000 total attendees from the 250,000 or so from previous years, WABC reported.

Comic-Con generated more than $100 million in economic activity in New York during previous years, CNBC reported in April.