Conventions

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump introduced Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his vice presidential running mate on Saturday, describing him as a job creator and budget balancer who will help unify the party.
Protesters for and against Trump faced off in a plaza a few blocks from the site of the Republican National Convention in downtown Cleveland on Monday, shouting slogans at each other but avoiding physical confrontation.
During an interview on the FOX Business Network, Thomas Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital and friend of Donald Trump, shared what he will talk about in his speech.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg plans to endorse Hillary Clinton in a prime time address at the Democratic convention, the New York Times reported on Sunday.
Day one of the Democratic National Convention is officially underway, and a big focus of the 2016 presidential race has been geared around social media.
With the news that the Democratic National Committee was clearly favoring Hillary Clinton as their nominee, Bernie Sanders supporters have descended on Philadelphia to protest what they believe is a rigged system.
After postponing plans to reveal his vice presidential pick due to Thursday's terror attack in Nice, France, presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump has officially announced that it will be Indiana Governor Mike Pence.
New Jersey Senate President Stephen Sweeney worked with Donald Trump in Atlantic City and said the Republican presidential nominee put a lot of 'little people' out of work.
Hillary Clinton secured the Democratic Party's U.S. presidential nomination on Tuesday, coming back from a stinging 2008 defeat in her first White House run and surviving a bitter primary fight to become the first woman to head the ticket of a major party in U.S. history.
Donald Trump may not have unanimous support on Wall Street, but the presumptive nominee has had no problem nailing down billionaire business leaders to appear at the upcoming Republican National Convention.
Republicans meeting this week to anoint Donald Trump as their presidential candidate will try to sell the combative businessman to voters as a strong leader who can shield America from the threats of violent crime and Islamist militants.
Former Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis weighed in on Donald Trump’s criticisms of the media’s coverage of Hillary Clinton’s campaign and his claims she is avoiding answering questions.
Democratic leader and businessman George Norcross III is showcasing 'troubled' Camden, NJ in the biggest event ever at a political convention.
Melania Trump offered a softer, more compassionate image of her husband in her speech to the Republican National Convention, a contrast not just to the rhetoric of the campaign, but an evening of dire warnings about the security of the United States.
As the GOP descends upon Cleveland for the Republican National Convention, the region’s economy is taking a pause.
Opinion: Silicon Valley’s leaders are increasingly disconnected from the realities of mainstream America.
"Duck Dynasty" Star Phil Robertson says all the candidates including Ted Cruz need to forgive Donald Trump for his tough talk and realize he won fairly.
Ahead of his speech at the Republican National Convention, former 2016 Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson joined the FOX Business Network’s Melissa Francis to discuss the U.S. economy.
Discover financial facts about funding past and present presidential campaigns, including who spent the most money and who has made money off their campaign.