Coffee consumers, amid inflation, have new reasons to keep buying: Dunkin' Americas president

Record inflation has been taking a crack at many of America’s businesses and continuing to send prices for scores of products and services sky-high.

In the month of September, inflation turned out to be hotter than expected, with an 8.2% increase year over year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

But one of America’s largest coffee chains, Dunkin', refuses to be put down by high costs.

DUNKIN' DRINKERS IN UPROAR AFTER COFFEE GIANT CHANGES REWARDS PROGRAM

Dunkin’ Americas president Scott Murphy joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning and shared his great expectations for the strength of the industry.

"No industry is immune to the inflationary pressures we’re seeing, and certainly not the restaurant industry," he said.

"But I’d say the restaurant industry is pretty resilient."

HALLOWEEN CANDY PRICES EXPECTED TO JUMP 34% BUT IT'S NOT DETERRING SHOPPERS

"And I think Dunkin’, in particular, is well positioned to fight this inflationary challenge."

Murphy explained that Dunkin’s great prices and products give the franchise a leg up in today’s economy.

And even though consumers tend to pull back on unnecessary spending in inflationary times, Murphy argued there’s no stopping some consumers from getting their morning coffee.

"If you’re like me, after about a week or so, you realize you need that morning ritual," he said.

"You need Dunkin’ to get you started in the morning."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Dunkin’ recently released its new rewards program, which is addressing customer requests for a variety of perks, flexibility in stacking points and loyalty recognition.

"So, our most loyal guests who come most frequently can now get what we call ‘boosted status’ and they earn even more points," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"We gave out four billion free points to people in the last three days," he said,

"We are really excited about this."