Coca-Cola launching brand-new flavor

Coca-Cola is rolling out a new flavor of its popular soda brand later in the month.

Coca-Cola Spiced, unveiled Wednesday, combines the "iconic taste of Coca-Cola with a burst of refreshing notes from raspberry and spiced flavors," the company said. It will be a permanent member of the brand’s North American slate of soft drinks.

Retailers across the U.S. and Canada will start carrying Coca-Cola Spiced on Feb. 19. The company added a clock to its website to count down to the release.

COCA-COLA LAUNCHES LIMITED-EDITION ‘DREAM-FLAVORED’ SODA

Consumers will be able to get the new flavor in either the full-sugar version or zero sugar.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KO THE COCA-COLA CO. 60.00 +0.07 +0.11%

The last time Coca-Cola launched a new flavor permanently was more than three years ago, according to the company. It has previously offered flavors like Y3000 and Dreamworld on a temporary basis.

Coca-Cola Co

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Coca-Cola, which also owns Fanta, Dasani, Minute Maid, Topo Chico and other beverage brands, announced the new flavor just less than a week before it is due to release its fourth-quarter financial results.

In its most recent annual report, the company said its various beverages "account for 2.2 billion of the estimated 64 billion servings of all beverages consumed worldwide."

HAVE AI AND A SMILE: COCA-COLA LEVERAGING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO IMPROVE CUSTOMER SERVICE, ORDERING

It also reported Coca-Cola products made up 46% of the 32.7 billion total unit cases it sold in 2022.