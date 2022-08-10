Coca-Cola launches limited-edition 'dream-flavored' soda

The Coca-Cola Company is unveiling Dreamworld, a new soda that allegedly has the flavor of dreams. The beverage giant is launching its fourth and final special edition of the year.

FAMOUS ‘GREASE' CAR SIGNED BY OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN UP FOR AUCTION

Coke described its new flavor in a press release, saying that Dreamland, "bottles up the Technicolor tastes and surrealism of the subconscious, and adds playfully vibrant flavor notes that evoke the boundless creativity of the human imagination to the unmistakable taste of Coca-Cola."

The release of the new flavor is a part the company's effort to attract new Gen Z consumers through Coca‑Cola Creations, which will introduce a series of unexpected beverages and experiences across physical and digital worlds.

BREWERIES SCRAMBLE FOR CO2 AMID SHORTAGE: ‘A SCARY SITUATION’

Before Dreamworld, Creations rolled out three specialty drinks. Starlight was space-flavorted, Byte was pixel-flavor, and the third flavored was developed with Grammy-nominated producer, Marshmello.

"Coca-Cola Dreamworld taps into Gen Z’s passion for the infinite potential of the mind by exploring what a dream tastes like," Alessandra Cascino, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit’s creative and shopper program director, said in a statement. "Like the Coca-Cola Creations that came before it, Dreamworld plays with the unexpected and will no doubt provoke discovery and debate among consumers … which we welcome."

The soda also comes with an Augmented Reality musical experience created with electronic dance festival, Tomorrowland, as well as a "Dreamworld-inspired digital fashion collection for the metaverse via a partnership with DRESSX and more."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Starting Monday, Aug. 15, Dreamworld will be available in grocery and gas stations across the U.S. There will be both regular and zero-sugar options available, and it will be sold by the bottle and in cans.

Coca-Cola didn't say how long this new flavor would be available.