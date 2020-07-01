Coca-Cola discontinues Odwalla juice brand, cuts 300 jobs

The Coca-Cola Co. is ending production of its Odwalla juices, the company confirmed to FOX Business on Wednesday, citing a “rapidly shifting marketplace.”

Continue Reading Below

The company will also stop using its refrigerated distribution network at the end of the month, according to a company statement emailed to FOX Business.

As a result, Coca-Cola will be cutting about 300 jobs, a spokesperson said.

“This decision was not made lightly and comes at a time when it is more important than ever to evaluate where we can improve efficiencies in our business and operations,” the company statement said.

COCA-COLA ENDS MLB SPONSORSHIP AFTER 3 SEASONS

The Wall Street Journal first reported Coca-Cola’s decision to discontinue the brand.

“As a pioneer in what is now referred to as the Natural Health Beverages category, the Odwalla brand has been supported for decades by countless team members, informally known as ‘Odwallians,’ and external stakeholders, whose dedication and service made the brand possible,” Coca-Cola said in its statement.

CHICK-FIL-A NAMED TOP RESTAURANT IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION FOR 6TH YEAR IN A ROW

“We remain committed to fostering the legacy and entrepreneurial spirit left behind by the Odwalla brand and will continue to strive to stay a step ahead of tomorrow’s thirsts and the ever-changing needs of our consumers,” the company added.

According to The Journal, Coca-Cola had been assessing Odwalla’s performance for “several years,” but the brand just wasn’t cost-effective.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“It really is the result of consumers changing what they want so rapidly,” a spokesperson told The Journal. “By freeing up those assets, we can reinvest those costs in what consumers want today.”

Coca-Cola purchased Odwalla in 2001 for $181 million, The Journal reported. With the brand, Coca-Cola also assumed about $5 million in debt, according to the newspaper.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KO COCA-COLA COMPANY 44.82 +0.14 +0.31%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS