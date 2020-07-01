Chick-fil-A named top restaurant in customer satisfaction for 6th year in a row

Americans are apparently happy to “eat mor chikin,” as Chick-fil-A was ranked first for customer satisfaction across limited-service restaurants for the sixth year in a row by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

The chicken-centric chain scored 84 out of 100 to take the top spot as the nation's favorite limited-service restaurant on the annual ASCI Restaurant Report, released Tuesday. The results were drawn from a poll of more than 23,000 customers, who were randomly chosen between April 2019 and March 2020, according to the report. Participants were asked to rank their favorite national chains on a scale from 1 to 100, with 100 representing the highest score for satisfaction.

Chick-fil-A beat out competitors Chipotle, Dunkin', Arby's, KFC and Panera Bread to take the top prize; however, the Atlanta-headquartered chain’s score fell 2 percent from last year's rating.

The rating also marked Chick-fil-A’s lowest in recent years, as the chain scored a high of 87 points in customer satisfaction on the ACSI Restaurant Report from 2016 to 2018 – though Chick-fil-A continues to dominate the market.

“Although its ACSI score is lower compared with prior years, Chick-fil-A continues to be a pacesetter across much of the customer experience,” the report said.

According to the ACSI, Chick-fil-A sales were more than 50 percent higher than McDonald’s per-unit sales, per location, in 2019.

In a larger sense, the ACSI said, the coronavirus health crisis “hit the fast-forward button” on the rise of certain trends in the restaurant industry, such as the increased popularity of delivery and takeout options.

“With a business model honed over years to allow quick, more frictionless customer experiences through drive-thru lanes and delivery, the fast food segment is positioned to fare better than sit-down restaurants in a COVID-19 impacted market,” the ACSI said.

In its customer satisfaction ranking for full-service restaurants, ACSI named LongHorn Steakhouse as No. 1 with a score of 81, followed by Texas Roadhouse, Cracker Barrel, Olive Garden, Red Lobster and Outback Steakhouse.

