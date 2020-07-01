Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A named top restaurant in customer satisfaction for 6th year in a row

Chick-fil-A beat competitors Chipotle, Dunkin', Arby's, KFC and Panera Bread to take the top prize

close
Fox Business Briefs: Chick-fil-A says it is going to take additional time to review its operations and reopen dining rooms even though it can resume dine-in service in Georgia; Reuters reports a group of investment firms are opposing Neiman Marcus' plan to file for bankruptcy protection.video

Chick-fil-A in no rush to open dining rooms; investors reportedly plan to challenge Neiman Marcus bankruptcy loan

Fox Business Briefs: Chick-fil-A says it is going to take additional time to review its operations and reopen dining rooms even though it can resume dine-in service in Georgia; Reuters reports a group of investment firms are opposing Neiman Marcus' plan to file for bankruptcy protection.

Americans are apparently happy to “eat mor chikin,” as Chick-fil-A was ranked first for customer satisfaction across limited-service restaurants for the sixth year in a row by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

Continue Reading Below

The chicken-centric chain scored 84 out of 100 to take the top spot as the nation's favorite limited-service restaurant on the annual ASCI Restaurant Report, released Tuesday. The results were drawn from a poll of more than 23,000 customers, who were randomly chosen between April 2019 and March 2020, according to the report. Participants were asked to rank their favorite national chains on a scale from 1 to 100, with 100 representing the highest score for satisfaction.

Chick-fil-A beat our competitors Chipotle, Dunkin', Arby's, KFC and Panera Bread to take the top prize on the ACSI list. (iStock)

CHICK-FIL-A DEBUTS NEW SUMMER DRINK

Chick-fil-A beat out competitors Chipotle, Dunkin', Arby's, KFC and Panera Bread to take the top prize; however, the Atlanta-headquartered chain’s score fell 2 percent from last year's rating.

The rating also marked Chick-fil-A’s lowest in recent years, as the chain scored a high of 87 points in customer satisfaction on the ACSI Restaurant Report from 2016 to 2018 – though Chick-fil-A continues to dominate the market.

“Although its ACSI score is lower compared with prior years, Chick-fil-A continues to be a pacesetter across much of the customer experience,” the report said.

According to the ACSI, Chick-fil-A sales were more than 50 percent higher than McDonald’s per-unit sales, per location, in 2019.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CMGCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.1,062.16+9.80+0.93%
DNKNDUNKIN BRANDS GROUP66.34+1.11+1.70%
WENTHE WENDY'S COMPANY21.89+0.10+0.48%
YUMYUM! BRANDS86.59-0.32-0.37%
PNRAn.a.n.a.n.a.n.a.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In a larger sense, the ACSI said, the coronavirus health crisis “hit the fast-forward button” on the rise of certain trends in the restaurant industry, such as the increased popularity of delivery and takeout options.

“With a business model honed over years to allow quick, more frictionless customer experiences through drive-thru lanes and delivery, the fast food segment is positioned to fare better than sit-down restaurants in a COVID-19 impacted market,” the ACSI said.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DRIDARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.76.12+0.35+0.46%
TXRHTEXAS ROADHOUSE51.73-0.84-1.61%
CBRLCRACKER BARREL OLD COUN.ST.INC109.58-1.33-1.20%
BLMNBLOOMIN BRANDS INC10.57-0.09-0.84%

In its customer satisfaction ranking for full-service restaurants, ACSI named LongHorn Steakhouse as No. 1 with a score of 81, followed by Texas Roadhouse, Cracker Barrel, Olive Garden, Red Lobster and Outback Steakhouse.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS