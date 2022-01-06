Coca-Cola, Constellation Brands strike deal to offer Fresca canned cocktails

Coca-Cola is teaming up with alcohol producer Constellation Brands on a new line of spirit-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails under the soda giant's Fresca brand.

TACO BELL LAUNCHES TACO SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE NATIONWIDE

Fresca Mixed, which is inspired by recipes from Fresca fans around the world, is expected to launch later this year and will be produced, marketed and distributed by Constellation Brands. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KO THE COCA-COLA CO. 60.47 -0.32 -0.53% STZ CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. 244.79 -8.57 -3.38%

"The Coca-Cola Company and Constellation Brands have a shared passion for building some of the world’s most loved brands and for building best-in-class beverage experiences," Coca-Cola North America's chief of new revenue streams Dan White said in a statement. "Our new relationship with Constellation Brands is ideal due to their consumer-focused approach to brand building, expansive distribution network, and distilled distribution expertise."

Constellation's chief growth, strategy and digital officer Mallika Monteiro said the agreement will allow the company to continue to expand its portfolio and deliver "distinctive consumer value propositions" such as more flavor, different alcohol bases and functional benefits.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Fresca, which contains zero calories and no sugar, is currently the fastest growing soft drink trademark in Coca-Cola's U.S. portfolio.

The Fresh Mixed offering comes after Coke introduced Topo Chico hard seltzer last year as part of a partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Company. Meanwhile, competitor Pepsi announced an alcoholic version of Mountain Dew in partnership with Boston Beer and Anheuser Busch announced a line of Bud Light-branded hard seltzer.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PEP PEPSICO INC. 173.86 +0.04 +0.02% BUD ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 62.13 -0.51 -0.81%

Adult alternative beverages, including ready-to-drink cocktails, represent a nearly $8 billion segment projected to grow at a 15% to 17% compound annual growth rate over the next three years, according to Constellation Brands market research.