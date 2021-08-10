Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Mountain Dew goes hard as PepsiCo, Boston Beer partner on a boozy version

Hard Mtn Dew is nod to what companies see as evolving tastes of drinkers

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 10

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Mountain Dew is getting a boozy kick.

PepsiCo Inc. and Boston Beer Co. said they plan to partner on an alcoholic version of the Mountain Dew soft drink with the brand Hard Mtn Dew. The coming product is a nod to what the companies see as evolving tastes of drinkers, executives said Tuesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
PEP PEPSICO, INC. 154.43 +0.08 +0.05%
SAM BOSTON BEER CO., INC. 663.27 -21.25 -3.10%

Boston Beer, the company behind the Samuel Adams beer and Angry Orchard hard cider, will make the alcoholic Mountain Dew rendition, while PepsiCo has set up a new entity to sell the product, the companies said. They expect it to be on shelves in early 2022.

CRACKER BARREL ANNOUNCES FALL MENU SPECIALS

The beverage, which will have black cherry and watermelon among its flavors, won’t contain caffeine and sugar, a Boston Beer spokeswoman said. The drink will have an alcohol by volume of 5%, the companies said.

The Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo today announced plans to enter a business collaboration to produce HARD MTN DEW alcoholic beverage. The partnership unites Boston Beer’s world-class innovation and expertise in alcoholic beverages with one of Pepsi

The new product comes after Boston Beer last month said it overestimated the growth of its hard-seltzer category in the second quarter, with demand for its Truly product being lower than anticipated. Meanwhile, PepsiCo and rivals including Coca-Cola Co. have been working for years to shift their beverage sales away from sugary drinks and toward lower-calorie offerings such as diet soda, flavored seltzer and bottled water.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

PepsiCo this year introduced an energy drink called Mountain Dew Rise as the company is leaning hard into the category. Last year, it splashed out $3.85 billion on energy-drink company Rockstar.

The beverage giant last week said it would sell Tropicana and other juice brands to private-equity firm PAI Partners, parting ways with one of its most famous holdings in a bid to boost growth.